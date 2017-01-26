NATO's Massive Deployment to Eastern Europe 'Ratchets up Tensions' With Russia

"To many people it might be reassuring that American and NATO tanks, aircraft and troops are being deployed to these regions, but I've seen interviews with people who are actually quite disturbed by this because of course it ratchets up tensions, it increases and escalates confrontation," the analyst explained. "When you've got a lot of militaries on both sides of this border crammed into small areas, of course it just increases the possibility of some kind of mistake happening and then escalating."
The latest deployment is part of NATO's larger effort to build up its military presence in the post-Soviet space, using Russia's supposed meddling in the Ukrainian affairs as a pretext, something the Kremlin has consistently denied. This policy has greatly complicated the bloc's relations with Russia since Moscow views NATO's activities as posing a threat to its security and regional stability.
American troops and military equipment, including 87 Abrams M1A1 tanks, 20 Paladin artillery vehicles and 136 Bradley fighting vehicles arrived in the German port of Bremerhaven on January 6. They were expected to be distributed across Bulgaria, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania for training, exercises and maintenance.
Apparently, the deployment did not go exactly as planned. Some tanks were brought to Europe with dead batteries, while others lacked sufficient fuel. In addition, several heavy armored vehicles are reported to have been damaged as they struck bridges on the way from Germany to Poland. Five vehicles are still in Germany.
The security analyst further pointed out that one could expect similar issues to plague other US and NATO deployments.
"It is quite worrying that there has been, let's say, really quite a clear lack of preparation beforehand as to whether the deployment was itself going to work," he added. "I think this is indicative of a much wider and broader problem about logistics and about the outsourcing to private contractors."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The logistical side would have been overruled by political leaders wanting a strategic position of one up man-ship irrespective of how many bridges were damages or anything else for that matter.
ivanwa88
Obama wanted the desired effect as did Jens the further forward you are the more damage you do to the political party the more it retreats.
Thus forcing Trump to keep going or look weak to his electors albeit that he had a mandate to ease tensions with Russia and restructure NATO.