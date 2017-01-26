Register
    Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016.

    Trump Foiled Soros Master Plan to Impose New World Order - Hedge Fund Manager

    © REUTERS/ Luke MacGregor
    Wall Street hedge fund manager and financial analyst Mitch Feierstein claims that Donald Trump came to power just in time to prevent billionaire George Soros and Bill and Hillary Clinton achieve a Trans Pacific free trade deal hidden from the public.

    Is There Anything He Doesn't Fund? Soros Closely Connected to DC Women's March
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump came to power just in time to prevent billionaire George Soros and Bill and Hillary Clinton achieve a Trans Pacific free trade deal hidden from the public, Wall Street hedge fund manager and financial analyst Mitch Feierstein told Sputnik.

    "George Soros and Clinton Inc. were nearly able to declare ‘Mission Accomplished’ on their vision of establishing an opaque ‘New World Order’," Feierstein, a hedge fund manager who has spent 38 years working in the New York, Tokyo and London global financial markets, said on Tuesday.

    On Monday, Trump announced that he was scrapping the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) that his predecessor President Barack Obama had sought to complete during his eight years in office.

    "Forget Soros's New World Order for now because a new sheriff, Donald Trump, the 45th US President arrived on in Washington promising to drain the swamp. TPP is a now history and it will be interesting to see who is naked at low tide," Feierstein noted.

    The top-secret TPP free trade agreement was one of the worst trade deals ever crafted by Washington’s pay-to-play culture of corruption, Feierstein stated.

    "How could any rational individual or sovereign be supportive of a secret ‘trade deal’ with zero transparency and legal language drafted by multi-national corporations?" he asked.

    The TPP was deliberately crafted to ensure a form of "globalization" so that these same corporations who designed the "rules" could operate in the dark with total impunity while stripping member nations of their sovereignty and denying consumers of all their rights and protections, Feierstein explained.

    "TPP was Obama’s ‘Crown Jewel’ achievement after 35 years of failed neoliberalism funded by oligarchs for the benefit of oligarchies," he observed.

    Feierstein is a British-American investor, banker and writer who has worked as a columnist for the Daily Mail and currently works as a columnist for The Independent and the Huffington Post.

      michael
      maybe...as he doesn't really say much more than what many here have already commented upon - in far greater detail. :)
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      Soros is not as smart as he thinks..... Any fool can make billions conning the public and manipulating markets....... If I had insider information or schemed to collapse a country or create an economic tsunami and cash in on the fraud I would say any moron can make money. So Soros is no genius. Just a petty thief turned billionaire from stealing worldwide assets while claiming to be a good hearted liberal supporting the needy......... I think they call that a fraudster
