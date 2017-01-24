Syrian Armed Opposition Welcomes Russia's Role as Guarantor of Syrian Settlement

ASTANA (Sputnik) — According to a joint statement of Russia, Iran and Turkey issued following Syrian peace talks in Astana, the countries agreed to create a trilateral group on monitoring the Syrian ceasefire.

Earlier in the day, a source confirmed earlier media reports to Sputnik that Moscow, Ankara and Tehran will form a mechanism to monitor violations of the truce in the Arab Republic.

"We have not had a round of talks with Iran, we would not agree to Iran playing any role in the future of Syria," Alloush told reporters.

The Syrian opposition hopes that Russia will continue playing a constructive role in establishment of peace and supporting political process in the country, he said.

"We wish and hope that Russia will continue playing a positive role in establishing peace, as well as supporting the real, fair political process, the aim of which would be a settlement in Syria," Alloush said.

He noted Russia’s increasing role in establishing peace in Syria.

"We welcome the fact that Russia is moving from the side that plays a direct role in the fighting to the role of guarantor, which has an impact on Iran and Syria. For us it is a positive development towards the settlement," he added.

Syrian armed opposition delegation representatives at the settlement talks in Astana said Tuesday that Russia had pledged to facilitate the release of prisoners in Syria.

The participants of the intra-Syrian talks in Astana discussed only issues related to the ceasefire and its violations, Alloush said.

"The agenda of the talks included the stabilization of the ceasefire and full compliance with it amid the violations committed by the forces of Bashar Assad, Iran, Lebanese and Iraqi forces in at least seven provinces."

An international meeting on the Syrian settlement began in the capital of Kazakhstan on January 23 with the participation of a number of delegations, including armed opposition, Damascus, Russia, Iran and Turkey.