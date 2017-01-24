Register
11:43 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Stockholm's City Hall

    After Brexit, 'Swexit' on the Menu Amid Latent EU-Skepticism

    © Flickr/ Yiannis Theologos Michellis
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Britain Says 'Cheerio' to EU (446)
    0 31 0 0

    Given the UK's troubled relations with the EU, it is hardly surprising that Great Britain became the first nation to leave the union. However, unlike previous estimates, it may be followed by northern EU member states rather than southern. Five years ago, Grexit was on the menu. Today, it is 'Nexit,' 'Fixit,' 'Dexit' or even 'Swexit.'

    Policemen and a group of migrants stand on the platform at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark in Malmo, Sweden
    © AFP 2016/ TT NEWS AGENCY / STIG-AKE JONSSON
    Swedish Population Swells to Ten Million, With a Little Help From Migrants
    At present, the EU is at a crossroads, and Europe's future is dependent on which way different EU member states will go, therefore there is a possibility for the European alliance to lose a handful of members, Swedish political scientist Göran von Sydow of the Swedish Institute for European Policy Studies (SIEPS) told Swedish online magazine Politism.

    "The EU's future development in the next few years will naturally affect the public opinion. If the EU becomes equal to the Eurozone, than it is not certain that Sweden feels equally at home," Göran von Sydow said.

    At present, Brexit has not yet begun to take shape. Today, so-called quiet diplomacy precedes official negotiations. However, British Prime Minister Theresa May seems to cherish the idea of a free trade agreement with the EU. This type of a solution, which runs contrary to the EU's tendency towards federalism, can give rise to a new debate in Sweden, which is many ways is the Scandinavian equivalent of the UK. As Great Britain did, Sweden refused to introduce the euro, and in terms of EU politics, Britain and Sweden agree on 90 percent of all issues.

    View of Helsinki from the harbour
    © Flickr/ jeaneeem
    EU-Skeptical Scandinavians Sulk Over Migrant Crisis
    Economically, the Nordic states naturally go together with the UK and Germany. Today, with the UK packing its bags and a lively debate ongoing in the EU's heartland Germany, there is a chance that a similar debate flares up in Sweden, which hitherto has been one of the EU's most loyal member states, at least officially.

    Göran von Sydow pointed out that there in fact has long been a latent EU-skeptic public opinion in Sweden that has always been greater than its representation in parliament. A new EU debate is expected to flame up if the gap between public opinion and its parliamentary representation finally attracts the attention of the voters.

    Von Sydow also referred to the ongoing debate between two of Germany's leading intellectuals, philosopher Jürgen Habermas and Wolfgang Streeck, German economic sociologist and emeritus director of the Max Planck Institute for the Study of Societies in Cologne, who happen to have contradictory views on which direction the EU should go. Whereas Habermas wants to see a federalist Europe, with most of the decision-making process shifted towards the EU institutions, Streeck argues that democracy cannot really leave nation-states behind. According to him, the powers that be tend to drift too far away from electorate, which ultimately makes them non-legitimate.

    Pregnancy
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Austerity Gone Wrong: Swedish Women Taught to Give Birth in Cars
    Another perennial argument is that the EU is dysfunctional and bureaucratic, with the market having gotten the upper hand over democracy. Permanent institutional crises within the union create tensions, as the EU is eager to punish Greece for the financial loss incurred by German and French banks, but does not seem to mind, say, Poland's and Hungary's "refugee resistance," which clearly contradicts Brussels guideline.

    "In the early 1990s, the political analysis dominated by the notion that the market has become global and that democracy therefore was expected to follow suit. In the aftermath of the EU's failure to manage its crises and strengthen democracy in its member countries, this analysis begins to crumble. Soon, 28 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the EU as we know it, is fading away. Although a pure 'Swexit' may not necessarily occur, but it is highly unlikely that there is no alternative to the EU membership," Göran von Sydow concluded, adding that nothing lasts forever.

    Topic:
    Britain Says 'Cheerio' to EU (446)

    Related:

    On Their Own: Norwegians Happy to Stay out of EU
    Sputnik.Polls: Survey Finds Growing Number of Eurosceptics in EU
    Theresa May's Brexit Vision: Will It Work?
    Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden May Follow UK Out of EU - Farage
    Tags:
    Brexit, Theresa May, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok