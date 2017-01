© REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov US Senator Menendez Calls Astana Talks on Syrian Settlement ‘Unpromising’

ASTANA (Sputnik) – Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian delegation headed by Alexander Lavrentiev as well as a delegation of the Syrian armed opposition arrived at the hotel.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura told reporters that the work was continuing. He also had a short conversation with Ansari.

On Monday, Lavrentiev said that the first day of the Syrian peace settlement talks in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana was rather successful with the final document being under discussion.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!