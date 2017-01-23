Register
22:05 GMT +323 January 2017
    Mohammad Alloush (C), the head of the Syrian opposition delegation, attends Syria peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan January 23, 2017.

    Level of Distrust Between Syrian Opposition, Russia in Astana Decreases

    The Level of distrust between Syrian armed opposition and Russia decreased as it knows that Moscow is a trustworthy partner, Russian delegation head Alexander Lavrentiev said Monday.

    Participants of Syria peace talks attend a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan January 23, 2017.
    Head of Russian Delegation Says First Day of Astana Talks on Syria Successful
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The start of the Astana talks on the Syrian crisis settlement allows for expecting a new quality level in the negotiation process, Lavrentiev said.

    "I think that it is an important and symbolic step which gives a hope for a new quality level in the negotiation process," Lavrentiev told reporters.

    "The level of distrust that we have observed went down considerably, and they [Syrian opposition] finally understood that they are dealing with a reliable partner in the face of the Russian Federation," Lavrentiev told reporters, commenting on the meeting with the opposition earlier in the day.

    "Despite high tension at the beginning, the parties managed to demonstrate a sensible approach and tried to avoid the actions which could lead to the failure of the this very important international event, in our opinion," he added.

    No direct talks between the delegation of the Syrian government and the delegation of the Syrian opposition took place during the first day of negotiations in Kazakhstan's Astana, he said.

    "Despite the fact that we were not able to organize direct talks between the two Syrian delegations sitting at one table in the framework of this forum, however, it is noteworthy that they were both present at the [talks] opening… listened to the statements addressed to them and refrained… from some drastic actions to one another. I think this is a very positive thing," Lavrentiev told reporters.

    The head of the Russian delegation at the Syria talks in Astana said he expected good results at the end of the second day of the negotiations.

    Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey hold talks on Syrian peace at a hotel in Astana, Kazakhstan, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    What is Known So Far About First Ever Talks Between Damascus, Armed Opposition
    The parties to the intra-Syrian talks in Astana have not yet agreed on the issues related to the ceasefire regime and the fight against terrorism, he said.

    "These issues are related to such relevant topics as the ceasefire regime, the separation from Daesh and al-Nusra Front and joint fight against terrorism."

    Lavrientiev added that the negotiations would resume at 10 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT).

    The Syrian settlement talks in Kazakhstan's capital brokered by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran, started on Monday and are expected to last through Tuesday. The talks brought together the delegation of the Syrian government and representatives of armed opposition groups for the first time since the beginning of the civil war in Syria in 2011.

    Ok