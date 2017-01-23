Register
23 January 2017
    US based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania

    Ankara Seeks Change of US Stance on Gulen, PYD Under Trump - Deputy PM

    © REUTERS/ Charles Mostoller
    The Turkish deputy prime minister said that Ankara hoped for the change of US stance toward leader of the Fetullah Terror Organization (FETO) and Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD).

    Handcuffs
    Ruben Diaz
    Turkey Arrests 43,000 Suspected Gulen Supporters Since July Coup Attempt
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Turkish authorities consider change of US stance toward leader of the Fetullah Terror Organization (FETO) and Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) essential for states' bilateral relations under new US President Donald Trump, Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said Monday.

    "One of these is the extradition of [Fetullah] Gulen who is the leader of a bandit gang that commited a crime against the entire [Turkish] population during the July 15 coup [attempt]. The second fundamental issue is the end of the support to the PYD," Kurtulmus was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

    Turkey has repeatedly called on the US authorities to extradite Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who has been living in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999. Ankara accused him of masterminding the military coup attempt on July 15, when over 240 people were killed and some 2,000 were wounded. Washington so far has refused to hand over Gulen to Turkey.

    The relations between the two countries were also deteriorated due to Washington’s support for Syrian Kurdish PYD forces to counter Daesh in Syria, as Ankara considers PYD to have links with the pro-independence Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), active in southeastern Turkey and listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara.

