MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev also said on Sunday that anti-Russia sanctions will not be lifted in the near future and Russians should not hope for results of elections in foreign countries to affect the issue.

"We are not getting our hopes up but… are ready to do our part of the work to ensure that relation with the United States are normalized. this can be done, of course, solely on the basis of equality," Lavrov said.