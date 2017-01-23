Register
01:13 GMT +323 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a forum hosted by the Center for American Progress in Washington November 10, 2015

    Trump Invites Netanyahu to Washington in February

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 5501

    US President Donald Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet with him in Washington in February during a phone call held earlier in the day, Netanyahu's press office said in a statement.

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — According to the statement, in a phone call, Trump and Netanyahu discussed Iran and the resolution of Israel's conflict with Palestine.

    "President Trump has invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to come meet him in Washington in February," the statement, issued on Sunday, read.

    Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir holds a press conference in Washington, DC, on July 15, 2016, following the release of 28 pages of a 9/11 Congressional report. The US probed links between the government of Saudi Arabia and the 9/11 attacks, finding multiple suspicions but no proven ties, documents declassified on July 15, 2016 showed.
    © AFP 2016/ Nicholas Kamm
    Saudi Arabia Backs US Suggestions on Israeli-Palestinian Settlement
    In September 2016, Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that under his administration, the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel and move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

    Earlier on Sunday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the discussion of the move of the embassy was at the early stage.

    Israel and Palestine have had a troublesome relationship for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    UN Resolution on Israeli Settlements 'Terrible Mistake' - US Ambassador Nominee
    Israel Hopes US Nominee Ambassador to UN to Bring Reforms
    Relocation of US Embassy to Jerusalem to Please Israel
    Tags:
    talks, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    US First Ladies: The Women Who Left Their Mark on the World
    US First Ladies: The Women Who Left Their Mark on the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok