Trump Invites Netanyahu to Washington in February

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — According to the statement, in a phone call, Trump and Netanyahu discussed Iran and the resolution of Israel's conflict with Palestine.

"President Trump has invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to come meet him in Washington in February," the statement, issued on Sunday, read.

© AFP 2016/ Nicholas Kamm Saudi Arabia Backs US Suggestions on Israeli-Palestinian Settlement

In September 2016, Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that under his administration, the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel and move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Earlier on Sunday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the discussion of the move of the embassy was at the early stage.

Israel and Palestine have had a troublesome relationship for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

