Kazakh FM Confirms US to Be Represented on Ambassador Level at Astana Talks

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov confirmed to Sputnik on Sunday that at the Syrian talks in Astana the United States will be represented by the US Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol.

"The UN Special Envoy de Mistura and the representatives of the US have been invited under the agreement of the parties. And of course the official Syrian delegation and the armed opposition [have been invited]. According to the information that we have, the US will be represented on the level of the US ambassador in Kazakhstan," the minister said.

The Astana talks on Syrian settlement will start in the hotel Rixos President Astana at 07:00 GMT on January 23 and are expected to end at 07:00 GMT on January 24. The negotiations brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran will be held behind closed doors.