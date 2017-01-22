UN Envoy Describes Astana Talks on Syria as Very Important Initiative

ASTANA (Sputnik) — UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Sunday that the intra-Syrian talks in Astana were a good initiative but it was too early to talk about expectations.

"Too early [for any expectations]… anyway, it is really important initiative," de Mistura said.

The Astana talks on Syrian settlement will start in the hotel Rixos President Astana at 07:00 GMT on January 23 and are expected to end at 07:00 GMT on January 24. The negotiations brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran will be held behind closed doors.

