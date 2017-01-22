Trump to Meet UK's May Next Week, Mexico's Nieto on January 31

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Theresa May will become the first foreign leader to visit America under the new president, Spicer stressed.

"The president will welcome his first foreign leader this Thursday when the United Kingdom's Theresa May will come to Washington, on Friday" Spicer said at a press briefing, leaving unclear the exact day of May's visit.

UK PM May Likely to Meet With Trump in Washington Next Week

The press secretary said that the US president would meet his Mexican counterpart on January 31 to discuss trade, immigration and security.

Spicer also said that Trump spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about possible timeframe of future meetings.

On Friday, Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

