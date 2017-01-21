Peskov: Position of New US Administration on Ukraine May Become Visible Soon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The position of new US administration on Ukraine will become evident soon and it may promote the crisis settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Vesti news outlet.

“We will know very soon in what direction it will change, how it is going to transform, whether the new modality of US position on Ukraine will promote the crisis settlement,” Peskov said.

The position of the previous US administration under former US President Barack Obama on Ukraine was unproductive, the spokesman added.