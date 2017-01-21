Polish Leader Expects Strengthening of Ties With US Under Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier on Friday, Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

"All the best wishes, Mr. President @realDonaldTrump! Looking forward to strengthening our friendship and strategic alliance," Duda wrote on Twitter on Friday.

In his inauguration speech on Friday, Trump reaffirmed his goal to protect US borders, pledged to rebuild the United States and to purchase American goods and employ American citizens.

Trump also vowed to fight terrorism.

On Monday, in an interview with The Times newspaper, Trump called NATO an "obsolete" organization, since it is not much engaged in countering terrorism, while its member countries' contributions are not efficient.

Duda said on Wednesday that Poland had welcomed US troops to date and intended to host US-Polish military drills in the near future.