Jordan FM Hopes to Have Constructive Talks With Lavrov on Syria, Ties

DAVOS (Sputnik) — Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Sputnik on Friday he was hoping to have a constructive dialogue with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on January 24 on Moscow on the issues of bilateral relations and the Syrian reconciliation.

"I will be travelling to Moscow very shortly, and I have the pleasure of meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov…. I should be there on 24th … I look forward to what I am sure will be a constructive dialogue on our bilateral relations and also on terms and ways we can both cooperate on addressing conflicts in the region, particularly the Syrian conflict, in which Russia has obviously a major influence," Safadi said.