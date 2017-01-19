Kremlin on Obama's Remarks: 'Russia Always Advocates for Fair Nuke Disarmament'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Obama accused Russian President Vladimir Putin at his final news conference on Wednesday of unwillingness to negotiate the reduction of nuclear stockpiles.

"We cannot agree with Mr. Obama's statement. Russia has always advocated for a fair and proportional nuclear disarmament process," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said the nuclear disarmament process "cannot be disproportionate, it cannot and should not lead to a breach of nuclear parity, which is critical to ensuring global stability and security."

"Thus, we cannot agree with that, Russia has consistently taken a well-known position on this issue," the Kremlin spokesman said.

