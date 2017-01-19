Newly-Created Opposition Damascus Platform to Visit Moscow on Jan.22-29

"We are coming to Moscow on January 22-29 to hold meetings with the Russian officials to discuss upcoming intra-Syrian talks and efforts to establish peace in the war-torn country. Among them Mr. Bogdanov and representatives of the Russian State Duma and the Federation Council of Russia," Ahmad, who is also a member of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), said.
The Damascus Platform was formed in November 2016 and includes Syrian opposition groups, lawmakers and members of the Syrian civil society.
