Obama: Constructive Relationship With Russia Is in America’s Interest

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and the world benefit from having constructive relations with Russia, Obama said in his final press conference on Wednesday.

"I think it is in America’s interest and the world’s interests that we have a constructive relationship with Russia," Obama stated.

Commenting on lifting the sanctions that the US had imposed on Russia, Obama said that Washinfton will end restrictions when Moscow stops interfering in Ukraine’s internal affairs.

"Russia continues to occupy Ukrainian territory and meddle in Ukrainian affairs, and support military surrogates who have violated basic international law and international norms," Obama stated. "What I’ve said to the Russians is as soon as you stop doing that, the sanctions will be removed."

Russia and Ukraine would have a strong bilateral relationship, but the sovereignty of Ukraine must be respected, he stressed.

"I expect Russia and Ukraine to have strong relationship. They are historically bound together in all sorts of cultural ways, but Ukraine is an independent country," Obama stated at his final press conference.

Obama also touched upon the issue of nuclear disarmament that Donald Trump had raised recently, saying that if the president-elect can restart discussions on nuclear weapons with Russia, both countries could reduce their nuclear stockpiles.

"If President-elect Trump is able to restart those talks in a serious way, I think there remains a lot of room for our two countries to reduce our stockpiles," Obama stated at his final press briefing.

