UK Lib-Dem Leader Calls on Assange to Surrender After US Cuts Manning Jail Term

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Manning, who leaked secret US documents to WikiLeaks, had his sentence commuted by the White House on Tuesday. The whistleblower, who was sentenced for 35 years in jail in 2013 over charges related to releasing US classified government information, is now due to walk free on May 17. Earlier in January, WikiLeaks stated that Assange would agree to be extradited to the United States if President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency.

"Enough is enough, Julian Assange needs to come out. Wikileaks tweeted saying he will agree to US extradition if Manning were granted clemency. That, rightly, has happened. Now Assange needs to live his words and stop making taxpayers fork out millions while he hides in the embassy," Farron said, as quoted by the Independent newspaper.

Manning was arrested in May 2010 in Iraq, while serving in the US army. Then-Bradley Manning admitted disclosing classified information to WikiLeaks, concerning deaths among civilians caused by US airstrikes, Guantanamo prisoners and about 250,000 US diplomatic letters.

Assange has been residing at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 for fear of being extradited to Sweden where he has been accused of rape. He denies the allegations, claiming they are a ruse organized by Washington to hand him over to the United States.