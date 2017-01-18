MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Manning, who leaked secret US documents to WikiLeaks, had his sentence commuted by the White House on Tuesday. The whistleblower, who was sentenced for 35 years in jail in 2013 over charges related to releasing US classified government information, is now due to walk free on May 17. Earlier in January, WikiLeaks stated that Assange would agree to be extradited to the United States if President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency.
"Enough is enough, Julian Assange needs to come out. Wikileaks tweeted saying he will agree to US extradition if Manning were granted clemency. That, rightly, has happened. Now Assange needs to live his words and stop making taxpayers fork out millions while he hides in the embassy," Farron said, as quoted by the Independent newspaper.
Assange has been residing at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 for fear of being extradited to Sweden where he has been accused of rape. He denies the allegations, claiming they are a ruse organized by Washington to hand him over to the United States.
Tim Farron is a legend in his own ego. SNP and Lib Dems, together, got less votes in the UK election than UKIP, despite 4,000,000 votes, only managed to get one MP. Lib Dems also were left with a handful of MPs in Westminster, but they are very similar to Ukraine MPs, believe they are owed something. They believe they matter. The EU Referendum, Lib Dems are the 'stay in' party and UKIP 'stay out'. Lib Dems failed to notice that nobody listens to them anymore.
