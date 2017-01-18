Is all Well? Indian PM Plays Down India-China Friction

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Amid a war of words with China, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the relationship with Beijing as 'normal'.

"I see the rise of India and China as an unprecedented economic opportunity for our two countries, and for the whole world. At the same time, it is not unnatural for two large neighboring powers to have some differences. In the management of our relationship, and for peace and progress in the region, both our countries need to show sensitivity and respect for each other's core concerns and interests," Modi said in reference to China at the second edition of the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi.

Modi took the pacifist approach when the relationship between India and China is undergoing rough times. India complains of China blocking its membership of the NSG, constructing an economic corridor through contested territory in Kashmir and vetoing a UN resolution to label Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as an international terrorist.

© AFP 2016/ PRAKASH SINGH India-China Trade Ties at Risk if Strategic Tensions Continue

China blames India for cosseting and encouraging the self-exiled Tibetan leader Dalai Lama and undertaking provocative ballistic missile tests. It is also annoyed by Indian forays in disputed portions of the South China Sea.

The outgoing Obama administration has tried to stoke the embers by terming China as the only country that is blocking India from becoming a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

After several unsuccessful attempts to appease China, India has turned aggressive with successful several tests ballistic missile tests. The Chinese state media has blamed India for instigating unrest at a Sri Lankan port being modernized by Beijing. China is also stepping up maritime support to India's neighbours Pakistan and Bangladesh. China has also warned India through its state media about its plans to sell missiles to Vietnam. Since 2014, Indian PM Narendra Modi has made several attempts to breathe life in bilateral ties but claims to have met with a cold response.

