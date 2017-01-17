US Needs to Seek Ways to Engage Directly With Russian People - Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Power noted that at present, the United States has less contact with ordinary Russians than at any time in the past several decades.
"We must continue to seek ways to engage directly with the Russian people," Power stated, adding that the United States also needs to continue to engage with the Russian government as well.
In 2012, the Russian parliament adopted a law requiring non-governmental organizations (NGOs) engaged in political activities and receiving funding from abroad to register as "foreign agents" and to label all their publications as such.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the law was needed to limit direct and indirect foreign interference via NGOs in the country.
Power argued the US government "must find others to take their place."
In December 2016, Putin said Russia would increase financing for NGOs and would consider the possibility to improve the law concerning foreign agents.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete US placed Sanctions on RF ....... Sanctions are an Act of WAR ... Nothing more to Discuss ! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete What is she a former US ambassador to the UN or a CIA agent? she not talking about anything to do with Humanity instead she is referring to ways of interfering in Russian politics. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Samantha will make a great interrogator in one of the torture camps US runs around the globe.
ViTran
ivanwa88
gavrilo
Great future awaits her.