Dialogue Between Russia, US 'Absolutely Vital' - US Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — It is in US' interests to try to cooperate with Russia to solve global problems, she said.

"It is very much in our interest to try to solve problems with Russia. Dialogue between us is absolutely imperative," Powers said during her speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC.

The outgoing US ambassador noted that the post-World War II order may never have been built had it not been for such cooperation.

"We must ensure that Russia pays a price for breaking the rules… that also means maintaining the sanctions on Russia, including those imposed by President Obama in response to Russia’s meddling in our election," Power stated.

"Russia’s immense contributions in that war are part of their proud history of standing-up to imperialist powers from the Mongols in the 16th century to Napoleon in the 19th century," she explained.

Power pointed out that many of the challenges Russia face such as violent extremism, China’s territorial expansion and loss of jobs due to globalization, "are ones that we also face here in the United States."

However, Power claimed that Russia under President Vladimir Putin is taking steps to weaken the global order, and argued the United States and its partners must join to prevent Russia from doing so.