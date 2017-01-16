EU Planning to Host Conference on Future of Syria in Spring - Mogherini

"I shared with them [EU foreign ministers] the plans to convene in Brussels together with the UN a conference on the future of Syria in spring that we could co-chair possibly with others that would have two main objectives," Mogherini told a press conference.
"But most of all it can be political conference hoping that that could be the moment … for the international community to together turn the page and start the political transition, the reconciliation process and the reconstruction of Syria
