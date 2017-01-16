EU Planning to Host Conference on Future of Syria in Spring - Mogherini

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki EU, Arab League Agree to Rebuild Syria After Political Settlement in Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the official, one of the issues discussed at the conference will be taking stock of the implementation of commitments of the participants of the Syria Donors Conference 2016 that took place in London in February.

"I shared with them [EU foreign ministers] the plans to convene in Brussels together with the UN a conference on the future of Syria in spring that we could co-chair possibly with others that would have two main objectives," Mogherini told a press conference.

"But most of all it can be political conference hoping that that could be the moment … for the international community to together turn the page and start the political transition, the reconciliation process and the reconstruction of Syria