Trump Says Lifting Anti-Russian Sanctions May Be Possible

Trump said US sanctions against Russia could be lifted for a bilateral agreement on reducing nuclear weapons arsenals.

The arsenals should be reduced substantially, the President-elect noted in an interview with The Times newspaper.

"For one thing, I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that’s part of it. But Russia’s hurting very badly right now because of sanctions, but I think something can happen that a lot of people are gonna benefit," Trump said in the interview.

Trump noted in the interview to the newspaper that such an approach would result in "de-escalating international tensions".

The relations between Moscow and the West soured after Washington, Brussels and their allies accused Russia of fuelling tensions in eastern Ukraine and introduced a series of sanctions against Russia as a punitive measure. Moscow denied any involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and introduced counter-sanctions.

The latest sanctions were proposed by the United States as a retaliation for Russia's alleged meddling in US presidential elections, a claim that Moscow has repeatedly denied.