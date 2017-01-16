Trump Says Lifting Anti-Russian Sanctions May Be Possible

The arsenals should be reduced substantially, the President-elect noted in an interview with The Times newspaper.
"For one thing, I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that’s part of it. But Russia’s hurting very badly right now because of sanctions, but I think something can happen that a lot of people are gonna benefit," Trump said in the interview.
Trump noted in the interview to the newspaper that such an approach would result in "de-escalating international tensions".
The relations between Moscow and the West soured after Washington, Brussels and their allies accused Russia of fuelling tensions in eastern Ukraine and introduced a series of sanctions against Russia as a punitive measure. Moscow denied any involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and introduced counter-sanctions.
The latest sanctions were proposed by the United States as a retaliation for Russia's alleged meddling in US presidential elections, a claim that Moscow has repeatedly denied.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete To my knowledge, none of the sanctions against Russia had anything to do with their nuclear capabilities. It was the Americans who ripped up the START agreement, who attempt to antagonize the Russian people with heavy equipment, designed to kill if necessary, along the Russia borders. "My Trump, don't make me start disagreeing with your logic now." Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I glad you're here, Mr. President-elect. Congratulations, again. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Obama wanted Putin to reduce nukes, so that Russia would be left only with Kalashnikovs against the mightiest military on earth. Clever. But even Obama couldn't come up with such a tricky idea as to coax Putin into giving up his ultimate trump (!) card for relieving some sanctions, which can always be reinstated after the foolish Russians chuck out their only credible deterrent. Great method: impose sanctions on a disobedient country, then offer to remove them if the culprit is now more pliable. A bit like how to make a cat happy: squeeze her head into vices, and then let her go. This great Putin-Trump bromance will either not happen or Russia will pay for it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete One minute Looney Trump doubts confidence in Putin the next breath he may lift sanctions....still think he has mid stage Alzheimers which is what his father died of.
