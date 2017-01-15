Transfer of US Embassy to Jerusalem May Have Serious Consequences - Paris

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – In September 2016, Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that under his administration, the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel and move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"I believe that it will be impossible for him to do this [embassy’s transfer] … This would have extremely serious consequences," Ayrault told France 3 television channel, as quoted by the Israeli I24News television channel.

Earlier in the day, Ayrault opened the Paris conference on resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and reaffirmed the aspiration of the event’s participants to achieve peace through two-state solution.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.