Register
01:30 GMT +314 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A demonstrator holds a fan with No! TPP in a protest against the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal at a sit-in demonstration in front of the parliament building in Tokyo

    Trump to Send China ‘Huge Gift’ by Withdrawing From TPP

    © AFP 2016/ TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA
    Politics
    Get short URL
    533562

    US President-elect Donald Trump by withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement would boost China and undermine American influence in the region, US Trade Representative Michael Froman said in a panel discussion at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

    Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for his confirmation hearing to be US Secretary of State on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, January 11, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ CHRIS KLEPONIS
    Tillerson Says He Does Not Oppose TPP Free Trade Agreement
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — “Withdrawing from TPP would be a huge gift to China in terms of damaging the US role in the region,” Froman stated on Friday. “I can’t understand why any president or administration would… say it's better that China set the rules for this region rather than the US.”

    Trump has vowed to withdraw the United States from the TPP deal within the first 100 days of his presidency and impose tariffs on products from China. The president-elect’s nominee for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, however, said in a confirmation hearing earlier this week that he does not oppose TPP.

    Froman claimed that it will be hard for Trump to be tough on China and withdraw from the TPP at the same time, especially considering the trade deal’s economic benefits for the United States.

    The TPP free trade deal, covering 40 percent of the global economy, was signed last February by Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam, and the United States. The election of free-trade-deal skeptic Donald Trump as US president cast doubt on its ratification.

    China has been promoting a rival free trade pact in the Asia-Pacific region, the so-called Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific pact (FTAAP).

    Related:

    TPP Signatories Determined to Continue Work on Trade Deal - Australian Minister
    Trump Likely to Fix TPP Instead of Scrapping It - AmCham Russia
    Japan to Continue Advocating for TPP After Trump's Inauguration - Prime Minister
    Japan's Liberal Democratic Party Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to TPP
    Tags:
    Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      tbdonworldpeace
      “I can’t understand why any president or administration would… say it's better that China set the rules for this region rather than the US.”

      Seriously?! Maybe because it's THEIR region, NOT the US's? These idiotic people in the US somehow think they should be in control of the entire planets' regions. Jesus Christ...!!!
    • Reply
      cage123auin reply totbdonworldpeace(Show commentHide comment)
      tbdonworldpeace, that is EXACTLY what the current US policy makers think. Come Jan 20th, hopefully a lot of this BS will change. All US currently is interested in controlling every aspect of the world - hegemony anyone.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok