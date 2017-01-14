Trump to Send China ‘Huge Gift’ by Withdrawing From TPP

Trump has vowed to withdraw the United States from the TPP deal within the first 100 days of his presidency and impose tariffs on products from China. The president-elect’s nominee for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, however, said in a confirmation hearing earlier this week that he does not oppose TPP.
Froman claimed that it will be hard for Trump to be tough on China and withdraw from the TPP at the same time, especially considering the trade deal’s economic benefits for the United States.
The TPP free trade deal, covering 40 percent of the global economy, was signed last February by Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam, and the United States. The election of free-trade-deal skeptic Donald Trump as US president cast doubt on its ratification.
China has been promoting a rival free trade pact in the Asia-Pacific region, the so-called Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific pact (FTAAP).
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete “I can’t understand why any president or administration would… say it's better that China set the rules for this region rather than the US.” Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete tbdonworldpeace, that is EXACTLY what the current US policy makers think. Come Jan 20th, hopefully a lot of this BS will change. All US currently is interested in controlling every aspect of the world - hegemony anyone.
tbdonworldpeace
Seriously?! Maybe because it's THEIR region, NOT the US's? These idiotic people in the US somehow think they should be in control of the entire planets' regions. Jesus Christ...!!!
cage123auin reply totbdonworldpeace(Show commentHide comment)