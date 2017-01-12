Register
19:11 GMT +312 January 2017
    The US Treasury Department

    US Imposes Sanctions on Syrian Army, Navy, Air Force, Republican Guard

    © Flickr/ Roman Boed
    Politics
    7538011

    The United States has imposed sanctions on Syrian military branches and the country’s Republican National Guard, the US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday.

    US flag
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tillerson: US-Imposed Sanctions Harm American Businesses
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Treasury Department's Office of Assets Control (OFAC) designated the Syrian Arab Army, Navy, Air Force, Air Defense Forces and the Syrian Arab Republican Guard for use of chemical weapons.

    The United States also sanctioned the Syrian Organization for Technological Industries, the Department of the Treasury said.

    The Treasury Department’s Office of Assets Control said it added the organization to the nonproliferation specially designated nationals list.

    The US sanctioned five Syrian military officials over the alleged use of chemical weapons, the US Department of the Treasury said.

    "These designations are being made pursuant to E.O. [Executive Order] 13572, which targets certain persons with respect to human rights abuses in Syria," the release stated.

    The sanctioned officials are: Syrian Air Force Intelligence (SAFI) Col. Suhayl Hasan al-Hasan; SAFI Col. Muhammad Nafi Bilal; Syrian Political Security Directorate (PSD) chief Muhammad Khalid Rahmun; Syrian Military Intelligence (SMI) Brig. Gen. Yasin Ahmad Dahi; and SMI Director Maj. Gen. Muhammad Mahmud Mahalla.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

    Tags:
    sanctions, The Syrian war, US Department of Treasury, Syria, United States
      md74
      sanctions on everybody, except on the terrorists and their backers... which include.. themselves.
    • Reply
      jas
      Obama is doing all that he can to harm US foreign policy. It's a crime and will be part of Obama's sick legacy. So, keep it up, Obama. The historians and biographers will be happy to document your criminality. And it's just behavior unbecoming of a POTUS and supports the believe that Obama never should have been elected as POTUS. The job is far above his ability.
    • Reply
      nonyank
      The last acts of a country desperately trying to appear significant.
    • Reply
      mounir.assi
      Bullshit, Mr Putin why not to put on interpol all war criminals, Blair,Bush,Obama,Sarkozy,Hollande,Merkel,May,Cameron, Saudis,Emiratis,Qataris? This are all wanted people as war criminals.
      American government is the biggest war criminal on earth and America is a country of criminals and terrorists.
