US Imposes Sanctions on Syrian Army, Navy, Air Force, Republican Guard

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Treasury Department's Office of Assets Control (OFAC) designated the Syrian Arab Army, Navy, Air Force, Air Defense Forces and the Syrian Arab Republican Guard for use of chemical weapons.

The United States also sanctioned the Syrian Organization for Technological Industries, the Department of the Treasury said.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Assets Control said it added the organization to the nonproliferation specially designated nationals list.

The US sanctioned five Syrian military officials over the alleged use of chemical weapons, the US Department of the Treasury said.

"These designations are being made pursuant to E.O. [Executive Order] 13572, which targets certain persons with respect to human rights abuses in Syria," the release stated.

The sanctioned officials are: Syrian Air Force Intelligence (SAFI) Col. Suhayl Hasan al-Hasan; SAFI Col. Muhammad Nafi Bilal; Syrian Political Security Directorate (PSD) chief Muhammad Khalid Rahmun; Syrian Military Intelligence (SMI) Brig. Gen. Yasin Ahmad Dahi; and SMI Director Maj. Gen. Muhammad Mahmud Mahalla.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.