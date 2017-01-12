Poroshenko to Meet US Vice President Biden on Sunday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will hold a meeting on January 15 with US Vice President Joseph Biden during the latter's visit to Ukraine, Poroshenko's press service said Thursday.
"On January 15, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will hold a bilateral meeting with US Vice President Joseph Biden during his visit to Ukraine," the press service said in a statement.
In November 2016, Biden commended Poroshenko for the nationalization of Ukraine's largest lender, PrivatBank and congratulated Poroshenko on a new system to track government assets.
Biden will leave office on January 20 along with outgoing President Barack Obama.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)