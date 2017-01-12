Poroshenko to Meet US Vice President Biden on Sunday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will hold a meeting on January 15 with US Vice President Joseph Biden during the latter's visit to Ukraine, Poroshenko's press service said Thursday.

"On January 15, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will hold a bilateral meeting with US Vice President Joseph Biden during his visit to Ukraine," the press service said in a statement.

© AFP 2016/ Brendan Smialowski Ukraine's Efforts to Support Clinton, Sabotage Trump Backfire

Biden has been working closely with the Ukrainian leader and showed support for the current government's reforms.

In November 2016, Biden commended Poroshenko for the nationalization of Ukraine's largest lender, PrivatBank and congratulated Poroshenko on a new system to track government assets.

Biden will leave office on January 20 along with outgoing President Barack Obama.

