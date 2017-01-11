Register
21:58 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A journalist writes a material as she watches a live telecast of the U.S. presidential election standing at portraits of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Union Jack pub in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016

    Trump: US Can Get Along With Russia Without Reset Button

    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Politics
    Get short URL
    218891

    Donald Trump said Washington and Moscow can "get along" without any "reset button".

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The United States does not need a reset button to get along with Russia, US President-elect Donald Trump said in a press conference on Wednesday.

    "There is no reset button. We are either going to get along or we are not," Trump told reporters.

    Trump, who is set to be inaugurated as the next US president on January 20, has repeatedly demonstrated willingness to normalize relations with Russia after the bilateral ties deteriorated under outgoing President Barack Obama.

    President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Trump: I Hope to Get Along With Putin
    Relations between Russia and the United States were strained during the Bush administration, but began to improve in April 2009 when then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Obama met at the G20 summit in London.

    Both leaders stated they were ready to move beyond Cold War mentalities and chart a fresh start in relations between the two countries.

    In March 2009, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton coined the term "reset button" representing the countries’ alleged fresh start in bilateral relations.

    With the emergence and escalation of the Ukraine crisis in 2014, the relations between Russia and the West deteriorated again, as the United States and their partners kept unjustifiably accusing Russia in meddling in Ukraine's internal affairs and imposed several rounds of sanctions.

    Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations and stated the sanctions are provocative and nonconstructive measures that will have deleterious effect on relations.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump Administration to Issue Report on Defense Against Hacking Within 90 Days
    Trump Says He is Capable of Running Businesses, US at Same Time but Will Not
    Trump Denies Saying Obama's Anti-Russia Election-Related Measures Went 'Too Far'
    Trump to Submit Plan to Repeal, Replace Obamacare 'Essentially Simultaneously'
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Democracy Man
    Democracy Man
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok