Trump: US Can Get Along With Russia Without Reset Button

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The United States does not need a reset button to get along with Russia, US President-elect Donald Trump said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"There is no reset button. We are either going to get along or we are not," Trump told reporters.

Trump, who is set to be inaugurated as the next US president on January 20, has repeatedly demonstrated willingness to normalize relations with Russia after the bilateral ties deteriorated under outgoing President Barack Obama.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Trump: I Hope to Get Along With Putin

Relations between Russia and the United States were strained during the Bush administration, but began to improve in April 2009 when then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Obama met at the G20 summit in London.

Both leaders stated they were ready to move beyond Cold War mentalities and chart a fresh start in relations between the two countries.

In March 2009, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton coined the term "reset button" representing the countries’ alleged fresh start in bilateral relations.

With the emergence and escalation of the Ukraine crisis in 2014, the relations between Russia and the West deteriorated again, as the United States and their partners kept unjustifiably accusing Russia in meddling in Ukraine's internal affairs and imposed several rounds of sanctions.

Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations and stated the sanctions are provocative and nonconstructive measures that will have deleterious effect on relations.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!