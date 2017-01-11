Ankara Expects Visa Liberalization With Russia, Boosting Bilateral Relations

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Ankara expects the liberalization of the visa regime between Russia and Turkey and further enhancing of bilateral relations, local media reported Wednesday, citing a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
"Visa liberalization between Turkey and Russia is our expectation however they [the Russian side] have concerns due to security. However, I believe that visa free travel for businessmen and official delegations is a priority between the two," the source, speaking on conditions of anonymity, was quoted as saying by the Daily Sabah newspaper.
Russian-Turkish relations deteriorated after the downing of a Russian military plane by a Turkish fighter jet in Syria on November 24, 2015. Moscow imposed a number of restrictive measures on Turkey in response to the downing. A thaw in relations between Moscow and Ankara began in June following Turkey's apology to Russia.
