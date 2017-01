MOSCOW, January 10 (Sputnik) — The foreign secretary stressed that a twin "strategy of engagement and vigilance is what is required" in Washington and London's relations with Moscow.

"The point that we have made to the incoming [US] administration and indeed on Capitol Hill is just this, as I said earlier on… it would be folly for us further to demonize Russia or to push Russia into a corner," Johnson told US lawmakers.

Johnson was in New York to meet key members of US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday, followed by senior US lawmakers in Washington, DC.