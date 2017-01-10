Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Slams US for New Anti-Russian Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control said Monday the United States added five Russian individuals to its Specially Designated Nationals list for alleged violations of the Magnitsky Act.

"The fourth hostile attack on the part of the outgoing US administration in less than three weeks… could be left without comment at all — the inadequacy of Washington leaders, who have fallen into a 'sanctions mania', is obvious to all," Ryabkov said.

He said the White House, by its new sanctions, exhibits 'simply shameful' behavior of unworthy vengeance, adding that the [Barack] Obama administration could do a lot in its remaining 10 days to complicate relations with Russia even more.

