New UN Chief Expects ‘Deeper Engagement’ With Trump After US Inauguration

Who the Newly Appointed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Guterres and his staff anticipate serious dialogue with Trump after he is inaugurated on January 20, UN Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press conference on Friday.

"We are looking to engage more directly after the inauguration," Dujarric stated at the UN headquarters in New York City. "There will be further and deeper engagement once the president [Trump] takes office."

Dujarric noted the phone conversation that Guterres, a former prime minister of Portugal and head of the UN refugee agency had with Trump on Wednesday had been a positive one.

"They had a very constructive discussion on the importance of the US-UN relationship," he added.

On Thursday, UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reports that Guterres had initiated the call.

Guterres has indicated that he wants to cut notoriously loose spending and inflated budgets at the United Nations, particularly in its headquarters and those moves are expected to be welcomed by Trump.

