What's Behind Washington's Decision Not to Veto UN Resolution on Israel

"Obama came to power to a large extent thanks to their support and they have always supported him. At the same time he could not carry out many policies at home which they would welcome. For instance, he cannot introduce free healthcare or limit Wall Street's influence. This is why he decided to make something that would satisfy their aspirations," he explained.
Pakhomov added that the Obama administration also wanted to show that America's foreign policy is more complex than it might seem.
"Some among US leadership and expert community criticize Israel. Interests of two powers cannot overlap 100 percent," particularly when it comes to the Middle East, the analyst said. "Such views are common among left-wing members and supporters of the Democratic Party."
The resolution on Israel was passed on December 23, with 14 US Security Council members voting in favor and one abstaining.
US president-elect Donald Trump, who lobbied President Barack Obama to veto the resolution, called the vote a "big loss" for Israel, but pledged to readjust Washington's foreign policy toward its ally.
"We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the US, but not anymore," the president-elect tweeted following the vote. "The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (UN)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!"
Pakhomov expressed doubt that the incoming administration will "drastically change" Washington's policy toward Israel.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Excuses for Obama. He has produced disastrous outcomes for the US and the world, even Israel. I don't see good in anything Obama promotes. Sure, the abstention was correct, but for entirely wrong reasons and at the wrong time. Obama did this knowing it would be immediately revered. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Trump has a lot on his plate when he comes into office. There has to be a middle ground between Israel and Palestine. Barrack Hussein Obama is not expected to support Israel because he is a Muslim and he figured he can now stick it to Israel right before he exits. I'm sure the Mossad will keep an eye on Obama once he leaves office. Trump will have a lot of resistance from the socialist left when he comes into office. They are pissed off they lost they election and want revenge. They though 80 % of the country had twisted liberal progressive views...... That because the FAKE MAIN STREAM MEDIA TRIED THEIR BEST TO GIVE THAT IMPRESSION ........ Unfortunately they did not realize that the US views are not just from California and New York alone. The rest of the conservative country stuck it to them ..... So these same Americans will support Trump on all of his decisions and help him stick it to the NWO.
jas
Adrienne Adonis