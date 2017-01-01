Trump Says Computers Aren't 'Safe,' Has Information About Russia Hacking Claims

"You know, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way. Because I'll tell you what: No computer is safe," Trump told reporters at his New Year's Eve party, AP reports.
Despite his frequent tweeting, Trump rarely uses a computer, according to the agency.
The president-elect has remained uncharacteristically restrained during the past week, as US intelligence agencies handed over what they call proof of Russian hacking into Democratic party computers to the government and President Barack Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats and shut down two Russian compounds.
Trump has consistently second-guessed intelligence assessments, pointing to either flawed or disingenuous CIA reports about Iraqi weapons of mass destruction, and said he wants to be clear about the "pretty serious" charges.
He said he intends to sit down with the heads of the nation's intelligence committees next week to learn more, a statement confirmed by incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on ABC January 1.
In the meantime, Trump said New Year's Eve, "I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove, so it could be somebody else," according to The Hill.
"And I also know things that other people don't know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation," he continued.
The president-elect would not say what it was he knew, but said it would be revealed "Tuesday or Wednesday."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Campaign tech is now saying (2 months later) that he replied with a typo, but that seems like BS because anyone else would have issues a warning to never click on any link in an email like that.
jas
www.slate.com/articles/technology/future_tense/2016/12/an_interview_with_charles_delavan_the_it_guy_
marcanhalt
Furthermore, I have noted some pretty good commentators on here. I have seen them come and go. Very few stay on. Some go and come back again. I guess they just went out for a smoke, hey?
Then there are the "redactors", as I like to call them. Someone gave them a box of crayons when they were in second grade and they always wanted to use them. Well here, apparently, is their chance.
They expunge comments from some, but not others. What is "antisemitic" for someone else, for example, is fine for me to write. Apparently, there are some subjects that are simply taboo no matter how reasonable they are. I call them "nervous subjects". So what?
Sounds like I am pissed about something, doesn't it? Maybe I am, but I don't get it when Sputnik provides material they did not write, but censors my privilege of remarking about the same matter they did not write themselves. From now on, I guess, I will make an "sensitive" remarks to the original source if I have to be censored through this one.
THERE! NOW I feel better!