Register
23:52 GMT +301 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Melania Trump, right, looks on as her husband President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters during a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla.

    Trump Says Computers Aren't 'Safe,' Has Information About Russia Hacking Claims

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Politics
    Get short URL
    2848161

    US President-elect Donald Trump used his New Year's Eve remarks to reporters to warn that no computer is safe from hacking and to say he has information to reveal about Russia's alleged hacking into the US election in the coming days.

    "You know, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way. Because I'll tell you what: No computer is safe," Trump told reporters at his New Year's Eve party, AP reports. 

    Despite his frequent tweeting, Trump rarely uses a computer, according to the agency.

    Donald Trump
    © AFP 2016/ JEFF KOWALSKY
    Trump Spokesman Questions if New US Anti-Russia Sanctions Are Proportionate

    The president-elect has remained uncharacteristically restrained during the past week, as US intelligence agencies handed over what they call proof of Russian hacking into Democratic party computers to the government and President Barack Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats and shut down two Russian compounds.

    Trump has consistently second-guessed intelligence assessments, pointing to either flawed or disingenuous CIA reports about Iraqi weapons of mass destruction, and said he wants to be clear about the "pretty serious" charges.

    He said he intends to sit down with the heads of the nation's intelligence committees next week to learn more, a statement confirmed by incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on ABC January 1.

    In the meantime, Trump said New Year's Eve, "I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove, so it could be somebody else," according to The Hill.

    "And I also know things that other people don't know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation," he continued.

    The president-elect would not say what it was he knew, but said it would be revealed "Tuesday or Wednesday."

    Related:

    Trump-Obama Standoff Has 'No Analogues in Modern American History'
    Ukraine 'Should Brace Itself for the Worst' When Trump Comes to Power
    'Prosperity Gospel' Preacher's Inauguration Role Angers Trump's Christian Base
    Trump Trolls 'Enemies' Who 'Don't Know What to Do' in New Year Message
    Tags:
    computers, hacking, Donald Trump, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      Campaign tech is now saying (2 months later) that he replied with a typo, but that seems like BS because anyone else would have issues a warning to never click on any link in an email like that.

      www.slate.com/articles/technology/future_tense/2016/12/an_interview_with_charles_delavan_the_it_guy_
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Who the hell is Sputnik? Who owns it? Who controls it? Yes, I understand "alternative" news agencies.They, mostly, scour the Internet for new items NOT reported by MSM worldwide. What is the protocol for forwarding any of it, under their own agency as from "experts" and "analysts"? Who says they are either of these personalities except the writers themselves? I follow every link they provide and some of them are just plain dummies on the other end of the pen. Some are suspect and, every once in a while, a diamond appears after all of MY digging into their sources.

      Furthermore, I have noted some pretty good commentators on here. I have seen them come and go. Very few stay on. Some go and come back again. I guess they just went out for a smoke, hey?

      Then there are the "redactors", as I like to call them. Someone gave them a box of crayons when they were in second grade and they always wanted to use them. Well here, apparently, is their chance.

      They expunge comments from some, but not others. What is "antisemitic" for someone else, for example, is fine for me to write. Apparently, there are some subjects that are simply taboo no matter how reasonable they are. I call them "nervous subjects". So what?

      Sounds like I am pissed about something, doesn't it? Maybe I am, but I don't get it when Sputnik provides material they did not write, but censors my privilege of remarking about the same matter they did not write themselves. From now on, I guess, I will make an "sensitive" remarks to the original source if I have to be censored through this one.

      THERE! NOW I feel better!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Street vendor on New Year's Eve
    New Year Celebrations in USSR
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok