Chinese Leader Congratulates Putin on New Year

BEIJING (Sputnik) — On Friday, Putin congratulated Chinese leader and expressed confidence in even more dynamic development of cooperation in order to strengthen global security and stability.

"In the new year, I intend to work with you hand in hand, to help maintaining close high-level contacts, to strengthen strategic and political trust, to cooperate on pairing The Silk Road Economic Belt and the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union], to deepen practical cooperation," the message read.

Xi Jinping also intends to carry out strategic cooperation in international affairs and maintaining the stability of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Beijing and Moscow.

