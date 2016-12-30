Putin Congratulates Chinese Leader Xi Jinping With New Year - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier this month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that in 2016 China's relations with the leading countries have become more stable and China's "circle of friends" is constantly expanding.

"In his message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of New Year and in connection with the upcoming holiday of Spring, Vladimir Putin praised the state of Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, noted successful coordination of efforts by Russia and China in solving urgent issues of regional and global agenda. Putin expressed his confidence in even more dynamic development of bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries, in the interests of strengthening of international stability and security," the press service said.