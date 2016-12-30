Russia Hopes UNSC to 'Adopt Unanimously' Draft Resolution on Syria on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.

Putin called on the Syrian government, armed opposition and all countries with influence on the situation in the Arab republic to support the reached agreements and to take part in the anticipated talks in Astana.

"Today at the consultations, I will present it [draft resolution on Syria] to the UN Security Council members more formally," Churkin said. "We hope that tomorrow morning we can go for a vote and adopt in unanimously for the Security Council to join in this important process."