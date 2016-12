MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated several foreign politicians, including Helmut Kohl and Francois Fillon, with Christmas and New Year, Kremlin press service said Friday.

"Russian President congratulated a number of former heads of state and government, as well as politicians, in particular, Helmut Kohl, Gerhard Schroeder, King Juan Carlos I, Silvio Berlusconi, George Bush, George Bush Jr, Tarja Halonen, Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Fillon with Christmas and Happy New Year," the press service said.