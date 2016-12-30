Moscow’s Response to Russian Diplomats Expulsion From US Sufficient - Official

Register
    Moscow's Tverskaya Street decorated for the New Year

    Moscow introduced sufficient measures in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the United States, political scientist and head of the Russian State Duma’s Education Committee Vyacheslav Nikonov said Friday.

    U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump (L) to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Obama Wants Expulsions to Sabotage Trump Hopes for Good Relations With Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he expected the expulsion of 35 US embassy and consulate staff, as well as ban the use of a vacation retreat by US diplomats, to be considered promptly as retaliatory steps against the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats from the United States, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election, which the Kremlin has denied.

    "I think, yes [sufficient]," Nikonov said, when asked if the Russian retaliatory measures implemented against the United States were sufficient.

    Nikonov added that there was no sense in promoting tensions in the US-Russian relations, following outgoing US President Barack Obama’s lead.

    Nikonov noted that his opinion was based on the assumption that Obama intended to do everything possible to complicate US President-elect Donald Trump’s presidency and future US-Russian relations.

    The retaliatory measures are always symmetrical when the diplomats are concerned, Nikonov stressed.

    US officials have accused Russia of being behind cyberattacks on US Democratic Party computer systems in an attempt to influence the November 8 presidential election in favor of Trump. Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert US public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

      cast235
      Putin decided NOT TO.
      But really. They REJOICE that Russia DO NOTHING!!!!
      That's teh IDEA . MAKE it look like U.S is SUPER POWERFUL.
      They would had my footprint on their backs the second they expulse my team.
      BUT maybe PUTIN have a better solution. ADDING TAX to alcohol imports is a great way to curb liquor abuse. That is expensive on medical costs. And lives.
      A special tariff should help.
      Forget TRUMP. He wants to imitate REAGAN. Which means BEND OVER RUSSIA.
      OF course SUPER DUPER BUFFOON GORBACHEV is missing from Kremlin.

      Other could be , buy OFF U.S investments and curb trade.

      They say the idea was to have trade with Russia. But instead they SPLIT Russia, on it's territorial integrity, interfered with Russia's DEMOCRATIC PROCESSES, DID regime change with YELTSIN .
      And NOW want to play the GOOD NEIGHBOR.
      After ALL U.S dome to expand El.U and NATO.
      REALLY?
