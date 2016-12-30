Register
15:45 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People take photos of a banner showing Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Senzaki station in Nagato, Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan, December 14, 2016, a day before their summit meeting. The words on top reads, A new start from here in Nagato.

    What's Behind Japan 'Wavering' Between Two Opposing Policies Towards Russia

    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 89 0 0

    The Japanese government will apply a "two-directional" approach to its relations with Russia, Kyodo news agency reported, citing a diplomatic source in Tokyo. According to this strategy, Tokyo will further consider options for economic cooperation with Moscow while keeping in place anti-Russian sanctions, in order to comply with the G7.

    Yuzhno-Kurilsk village on Kunashir Island
    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Russia's Sakhalin Preparing Plan For Kuril Islands Joint Economic Activity With Japan
    Analysts suggest that such a policy will not be welcomed, not only by the United States and the European Union, but also by Russia. All major actors are likely to ask Tokyo to decide on its foreign policy agenda and economic policy, according to reports in Japanese media.

    Japan joined Western sanctions against Russia in March 2014. Despite the fact that they have not been as effective as planned, they have casted a shadow over Moscow-Tokyo ties.

    At the time, the Japanese government decided to suspend consultations with Moscow on visa liberalization and put on ice talks on three agreements, including on investments, space exploration and prevention of dangerous military activities.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a joint press conference in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool
    'Uncertainty of Trump's Policy Towards Japan' Prompts Tokyo to Develop Ties With Russia
    As continuation to the final declaration of the G7 summit in Japanese Mie Prefecture, anti-Russian sanctions were prolonged. They were connected with the implementation on the Minsk agreement on the Ukrainian crisis. The declaration also read that sanctions against Russia could be further expanded.

    However, sanctions could not prevent Moscow and Tokyo from intensifying bilateral economic cooperation.

    In mid-December, an official visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Japan resulted in a package of 12 interstate agreements and 65 commercial projects with a total worth of $2.5 billion. Among them were cooperation agreements with Russian companies under Western sanctions, including Russia’s major oil producer Rosneft.

    A woman walks past a banner showing Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Senzaki station in Nagato, Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan, December 14, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai
    Putin, Abe Achieved Progress at Recent Talks, But Window of Opportunity Might Close Soon
    At the same time, the Japanese Foreign Ministry has already announced relaxation of visa restrictions for Russia.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe "will have to waver" between these two opposing strategies, according to Vladimir Grinyuk, a senior research fellow at the Center for Japanese Studies, at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies.

    "On the one hand, Abe is determined to develop cooperation with Russia. On the other hand, Japan is an ally of the US and a member of G7. I think that if necessary Abe could minimize Japan’s involvement in anti-Russian sanctions, but in a way that Washington and Brussels do not oppose that," Grinyuk told Sputnik Japanese.

    The expert underscored that Japanese sanctions were not very "sensitive" for Russia and bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Tokyo.

    Kuril Islands
    © Flickr/ Peter
    Kuril Islands Should Become Co-Residence Zone for Japanese, Russians - Abe
    The priority goal of the Japanese government is ending the South Kuril Islands territorial problem, a dispute that has marred Russian-Japanese ties since the end of World War II.

    Japan and Russia never signed a permanent peace treaty after the war due to a disagreement over four islands, which Russia calls the Southern Kurils and Japan the Northern Territories. The disputed islands, located in the Sea of Okhotsk, were claimed by Soviet forces at the end of the war.

    "Abe’s priorities are a peace treaty with Russia and reclaiming of the Kuril islets. This is why Tokyo needs special relations with Moscow," Grinyuk pointed out.

    Probably, Abe will have to explain the reasons for "special relations" with Russia at the next G7 meeting which will take place on May 26-27 in Italy. Sanctions against Russia will be on the agenda.

    However, there are several important events expected before the summit.

    Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is interviewed by Neil Cavuto on his Cavuto Coast to Coast program, on the Fox Business Network, in New York, Friday, June 5, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Ex-Adviser: Kissinger Role as Trump Adviser Welcome Boost for US-Russia Ties
    On January 20, new US President Donald Trump will assume power. Earlier this week, the German newspaper Bild reported that according to European intelligence data the new US leader would begin the removal of anti-Russian sanctions, on advice from former State Secretary Henry Kissinger. Kissinger has reportedly met with Trump several times in the past couple of months and is rumored to be his informal foreign policy adviser.

    Moreover, Italian President Sergio Mattarella is expected to come to Russia for an official visit in Spring 2017.

    Finally, Abe wants to visit Russia in early-2017 to continue discussions on a peace treaty between Moscow and Tokyo. According to the Japanese prime minister, during Putin’s visit to Japan several important steps were made and now there is a chance to improve bilateral ties.

    Related:

    Tokyo Investors Eye Investing $11 billion Into Russia-Japan Energy Bridge
    Russia, Japan to Launch Simplified Visa Regime on January 1
    Russian Foreign Ministry Sees Putin's Visit to Japan as 'Breakthrough'
    Japan Prepares to Discuss Kuril Islands Economic Projects With Russia in 2017
    Tags:
    territorial dispute, talks, cooperation, Vladimir Putin, Shinzo Abe, Donald Trump, South Kuril Islands, Japan, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok