MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, US outgoing President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election, which the Kremlin has denied.

"The Americans are clearly very unhappy that they have been sidelined and are out of the Syrian picture… So they have created an alibi that Russia is involved in cyberattacks against the US and has asked 35 Russian diplomats to leave the country. This is not only geared to sabotage the good relations between Mr. Putin and Mr. Trump but punish Russia and also Turkey for making very successful moves in Syria," Cevik said.