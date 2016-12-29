Register
15:30 GMT +329 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

    Lavrov: Russia Always Open to Talks With New US Leaders Without Forcing Events

    © AFP 2016/ DOMINICK REUTER
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 31340

    Russia is always ready for wide-ranging dialogue with the upcoming leadership in the United States but is not forcing events, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Sergei Lavrov in an interview with RIA Novosti said:

    "We are open to dialogue at any time in a variety of formats, but we are not forcing events."

    President Barack Obama listens to President-elect Donald Trump speak to members of the media during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Trump Poised to Nullify Obama's Executive Orders, Turn to Russia, Distance China
    Lavrov said it was important for US President-elect Donald Trump to focus on the task of forming his cabinet, but welcomed the upcoming head of state's pro-Russian stance.

    "Of course, we reacted positively to Donald Trump's position in favor of establishing normal cooperation with Russia, as he declared during the campaign," Lavrov said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump underscored the need to "rectify the currently very poor state of Russian-US relations" in a November 14 phone conversation, the diplomat added.

    Russia Ready for Counterterrorist Work With Trump, Including in Syria

    The Pentagon building in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2016/ STAFF
    US, Russia Hold Video Conference on Flight Deconfliction in Syria - Pentagon
    Russia is ready to cooperate with US President-elect Donald Trump's administration on counterterrorism, including in Syria, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

    "With regard to our work with US President-elect Donald Trump's team, we are ready to cooperate in the fight against terrorism," Lavrov told RIA Novosti.

    He underscored that Moscow's readiness includes and extends beyond Syria.

    The US State Department announced on October 3 that Washington was cutting off participation in bilateral channels with Russia on sustaining a ceasefire agreement in Syria.

    'Naive' to Expect Changes in Cooperation on Syria From Obama Team

    It would be naive to expect outgoing US President Barack Obama's administration to change its approach on anti-terrorist cooperation in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

    Moscow Kremlin towers (from left): Konstantino-Yeleninskaya, Nabatnaya, Tsarskaya and Spasskaya
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Trilateral Talks Without US: New Trend in Russian Diplomacy
    Lavrov told RIA Novosti that an errant September 19 US airstrike that killed 62 Syrian government troops in Deir ez-Zor has derailed a Russian-US agreement to establish a joint implementation group to coordinate anti-terrorist airstrikes.

    "We noticed that US Secretary of State John Kerry, in a December 18 interview with the Boston Globe, openly acknowledged that the responsibility for the failure of the agreement lies with members of the US cabinet who were 'bitterly opposed' to any interaction with Russia," Lavrov said.

    Kerry said in the interview he regrets and thinks "it was a mistake" that the Russian-US agreement on flights was scuttled. The article mentions US Defense Secretary Ashton Carter as the official with whom Kerry has "clashed" inside the Obama administration.

    "You obviously know who the Secretary of State had in mind. Therefore, it would be naive to expect any other approach from the current administration in the remaining weeks before the end of its term," Lavrov stressed.

    Possible Putin-Trump Meeting Needs Careful Preparation

    Careful preparation is needed ahead of a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

    "The same applies to organizing the summit, in any event requiring careful preparation. We should wait when the new president takes office on January 20, 2017, and when the channels of dialogue with the Republican administration start fully working," Lavrov told RIA Novosti.

    Putin said at an annual press conference last Friday that it would be "inexpedient" to meet Trump unprepared, noting the importance of waiting for the president-elect to form his team.

    Related:

    Russia Dedicated to Cooperation, Stability in Ties With US, Not Enmity
    Trump Administration Could Lift Latest US Sanctions Against Russia
    Trilateral Talks Without US: New Trend in Russian Diplomacy
    Trump’s Turn to Kissinger Welcomed by Advocates of US-Russia Friendship
    Tags:
    bilateral relations, Syrian crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Sergei Lavrov, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok