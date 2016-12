MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized US Secretary of State John Kerry's speech on the Middle East policy on Wednesday as biased against Israel, the Israeli media said.

"Like the resolution that John Kerry advanced at the UN [Security Council], John Kerry gave a skewed speech against Israel," the Times of Israel newspaper quoted a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

"For over an hour, Kerry dealt obsessively with the settlements and almost didn’t touch on the root of the conflict — the Palestinian opposition to a Jewish state in any boundaries,” the Israeli leader said.