Arab Leaders Reaffirm Willingness to Support Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations

Israel Unable to Maintain Democracy if It Remains One State - Kerry

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Key leaders in the Arab world are prepared to help Israel and the Palestinians achieve and secure long-term peace via regional cooperation, US Secretary of State John Kerry said in an address on Wednesday.

"In all my recent conversations, Arab leaders have confirmed their readiness in the context of Israeli-Palestinian peace not just to normalize relations, but to work openly on securing that peace with significant regional security cooperation," Kerry stated. "Many have shown willingness to support Israeli-Palestinian negotiations."

Kerry emphasized that Israel should not miss the opportunity to reach a two-state solution. Otherwise, Jerusalem would lose its diplomatic connections with other Arab countries, Kerry noted.

"If Israel goes down to one-state path, they will never have true peace with the rest of the Arab world," Kerry stressed.

Kerry’s remarks came amid a downturn in US-Israeli relations following Washington’s decision to abstain from voting on the UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.