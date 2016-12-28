Israeli, Palestinians Should Agree on Borders Based on 1967 Lines - Kerry

© AP Photo/ Susan Walsh Israel Unable to Maintain Democracy if It Remains One State - Kerry

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State John Kerry urged on Wednesday Israel and the Palestinians to agree on two-states borders based on 1967 lines.

"We offer the following principles: not to prejudge or impose an outcome, but to provide a possible basis for serious negotiations when the parties are ready," Kerry stated in a policy speech at the State Department.

The secretary further proceeded to outline the main principle for the final status agreement.

"Principle number one: Provide for secure and recognized international borders between Israel and a viable and contiguous Palestine negotiated based on the 1967 lines with mutually agreed equivalent swaps," Kerry said.