Israeli, Palestinians Should Agree on Borders Based on 1967 Lines - Kerry

"We offer the following principles: not to prejudge or impose an outcome, but to provide a possible basis for serious negotiations when the parties are ready," Kerry stated in a policy speech at the State Department.
The secretary further proceeded to outline the main principle for the final status agreement.
"Principle number one: Provide for secure and recognized international borders between Israel and a viable and contiguous Palestine negotiated based on the 1967 lines with mutually agreed equivalent swaps," Kerry said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)