28 December 2016
    US Secretary of State John Kerry addresses a news conference during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 6, 2016.

    Future of Two-State Solution for Israelis, Palestinians ‘In Jeopardy’ - Kerry

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry said that the two-state solution is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

    Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, left, walks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, with Special Middle East Peace Envoy, former Sen. George Mitchell, behind center, at his residence in Jerusalem, Israel Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon, Pool
    Abbas: Until Netanyahu 'Starts to Believe in Two-State Solution, No Peace Can Be Achieved'
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The possibility for a two-state solution to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is now in danger, outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

    "The two-state solution is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians," Kerry stated in a policy speech. "It is the only way to ensure Israel’s future."

    Kerry proceeded to say that this future "is now in jeopardy."

    Kerry said that the United States has advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that further expansion of settlements would result in a new response from the United Nations.

    "In literally hundreds of conversations with Prime Minister Netanyahu, I’ve made clear that continuous settlement activity would only increase pressure for an international response," Kerry stated. "I advised Prime Minister repeatedly that further settlement activity only invited UN action."

    US Secretary of State noted that the United States is committed to maintaining Israel’s security through dedicated funding in the area of defense, whereby Tel Aviv receives more than half of all US foreign military financing.

    "More than half of our entire global foreign military financing goes to Israel," Kerry stated.

    U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri/File Photo
    US Should Stop Treating Israel With ‘Total Disdain’ - Trump
    Kerry noted that the United States had just concluded an additional $38 billion military aid agreement earlier this year.

    The ten-year aid package concluded in September is the largest ever between the two counties.

    Kerry’s remarks came amid a downturn in US-Israeli relations following Washington’s decision to abstain from a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

    The United States has repeatedly condemned settlement activity by Israel in the West Bank and Washington believes settlement-construction undermines efforts to find a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

    two-state solution, John Kerry, Palestine, Israel, United States
      copius
      There was no 2 state future.
      With recent clamp down on settlements, there might be.
      Return their lands, return Golan heights.
      marcanhalt
      Kerry should stop thinking, He has enough to do. For one thing, the GAO is asking for an inventory on all of the paper clips his office requisitioned for over the last 4 years,. And, oh yes, the Senate Justice Department Oversight Committee is still asking for those 120 pages that show there is an indirect link to your knowledge of her insecure closet server. So, let the two kids play in the big sandbox over there in the Middle East, and get to the important things at hand, will you?
      marcanhaltin reply tocopius(Show commentHide comment)
      copius, So, you are telling Israel to scrap the idea of their returning to the Solomonic kingdom? Do you know what you are asking for? Capitulation and, ultimately, peace in the Middle East?
      Amin von Elysion
      there wont be any peace with israel because even if palestine would have more power and more land israel would start wars every war like it always does so whats the point in trying to give the terrorist nazis of israel any land
