Future of Two-State Solution for Israelis, Palestinians ‘In Jeopardy’ - Kerry

"The two-state solution is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians," Kerry stated in a policy speech. "It is the only way to ensure Israel’s future."
Kerry proceeded to say that this future "is now in jeopardy."
Kerry said that the United States has advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that further expansion of settlements would result in a new response from the United Nations.
"In literally hundreds of conversations with Prime Minister Netanyahu, I’ve made clear that continuous settlement activity would only increase pressure for an international response," Kerry stated. "I advised Prime Minister repeatedly that further settlement activity only invited UN action."
US Secretary of State noted that the United States is committed to maintaining Israel’s security through dedicated funding in the area of defense, whereby Tel Aviv receives more than half of all US foreign military financing.
"More than half of our entire global foreign military financing goes to Israel," Kerry stated.
The ten-year aid package concluded in September is the largest ever between the two counties.
Kerry’s remarks came amid a downturn in US-Israeli relations following Washington’s decision to abstain from a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
The United States has repeatedly condemned settlement activity by Israel in the West Bank and Washington believes settlement-construction undermines efforts to find a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete There was no 2 state future. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Kerry should stop thinking, He has enough to do. For one thing, the GAO is asking for an inventory on all of the paper clips his office requisitioned for over the last 4 years,. And, oh yes, the Senate Justice Department Oversight Committee is still asking for those 120 pages that show there is an indirect link to your knowledge of her insecure closet server. So, let the two kids play in the big sandbox over there in the Middle East, and get to the important things at hand, will you? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete copius, So, you are telling Israel to scrap the idea of their returning to the Solomonic kingdom? Do you know what you are asking for? Capitulation and, ultimately, peace in the Middle East? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete there wont be any peace with israel because even if palestine would have more power and more land israel would start wars every war like it always does so whats the point in trying to give the terrorist nazis of israel any land
copius
With recent clamp down on settlements, there might be.
Return their lands, return Golan heights.
marcanhalt
marcanhaltin reply tocopius(Show commentHide comment)
Amin von Elysion