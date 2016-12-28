Future of Two-State Solution for Israelis, Palestinians ‘In Jeopardy’ - Kerry

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The possibility for a two-state solution to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is now in danger, outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

"The two-state solution is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians," Kerry stated in a policy speech. "It is the only way to ensure Israel’s future."

Kerry proceeded to say that this future "is now in jeopardy."

Kerry said that the United States has advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that further expansion of settlements would result in a new response from the United Nations.

"In literally hundreds of conversations with Prime Minister Netanyahu, I’ve made clear that continuous settlement activity would only increase pressure for an international response," Kerry stated. "I advised Prime Minister repeatedly that further settlement activity only invited UN action."

US Secretary of State noted that the United States is committed to maintaining Israel’s security through dedicated funding in the area of defense, whereby Tel Aviv receives more than half of all US foreign military financing.

"More than half of our entire global foreign military financing goes to Israel," Kerry stated.

Kerry noted that the United States had just concluded an additional $38 billion military aid agreement earlier this year.

The ten-year aid package concluded in September is the largest ever between the two counties.

Kerry’s remarks came amid a downturn in US-Israeli relations following Washington’s decision to abstain from a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The United States has repeatedly condemned settlement activity by Israel in the West Bank and Washington believes settlement-construction undermines efforts to find a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.