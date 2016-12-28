Taiwan Mainland Spokesman Urges US to Stick to 'One China' Policy

"We hope the United States will abide by the 'One China' policy and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and carefully handle issues related to Taiwan," the spokesman said, as quoted by the CCTV broadcaster.
The spokesman also said that any attempt to disrupt "One China" policy was "doomed to fail."
On December 2, Donald Trump became the first US president or president-elect to speak with a Taiwanese leader in an official capacity since 1979. On December 11, Trump said he would not be bound by the "One China" policy regarding relations with Taiwan.
After Chinese Nationalist forces were defeated by Mao Zedong’s Communists, the Nationalist government moved to Taiwan in 1949. Since then, Beijing has viewed the self-ruled, democratic island as a breakaway province. The United States, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and sticks officially to the "One China" position, but has kept informal relations with the island after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979.
