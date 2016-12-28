Register
    Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is interviewed by Neil Cavuto on his Cavuto Coast to Coast program, on the Fox Business Network, in New York, Friday, June 5, 2015

    Kissinger’s Advice Likely to Give Trump Boost on Detente With Russia

    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Politics
    Veteran US diplomat and strategist Henry Kissinger will give credibility to President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to improve relations with Russia, 40 years after Kissinger stepped down as US secretary of state, ex-CIA officer Phil Giraldi told Sputnik.

    Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is interviewed by Neil Cavuto on his Cavuto Coast to Coast program, on the Fox Business Network, in New York, Friday, June 5, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Russia Welcomes Kissinger's Role in Advising Trump on Bridging Gaps With Russia
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "I don't think Kissinger will contribute anything substantive but, as a leading realist, he adds credibility to the effort to repair relations, which makes the ongoing contact valuable," Giraldi, a former CIA case officer and US Army intelligence officer, said on Tuesday.

    Kissinger, the architect with President Richard Nixon of the US detente policy with the Soviet Union in the 1970s, now has a plan on how to reconcile Moscow and Washington that is of interest to Trump, the German newspaper Bild reported on Monday.

    Bild said European intelligence agencies had concluded Trump would seek constructive cooperation with Russia and that he had already consulted Kissinger as an informal adviser on the issue.

    Giraldi agreed with this assessment.

    "I do think Trump is serious about detente with Moscow," he said.

    However, Giraldi also cautioned that Trump was certain to face intense domestic opposition to his detente plan from leading hawks such as senators John McCain and Lindsay Graham in his own Republican Party and from the US corporate media that parrots the neoconservative and globalist anti-Russian stance.

    Trump "will be under intense pressure from the media and from some members of his own party (McCain, Graham) to take a hard line," he noted.

    But Giraldi also predicted that Trump would remain determined to push ahead with his "neo-detente" policy and appeared prepared to defy whatever pressures were thrown at him.

    "I believe he is strong enough to resist that pressure," Giraldi concluded.

    Kissinger has reportedly met with Trump several times in the past couple of months and is rumored to be his informal foreign policy adviser.

    Philip Giraldi is executive director of the Council for the National Interest, a group that advocates more even-handed US government policies in the Middle East

     

