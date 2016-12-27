Lavrov Warns Kerry Arms Supplies to Syrian Militants May Lead to New Bloodshed

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in phone talks with US Secretary of State John Kerry warned that US arms deliveries to opposition armed groups in Syria could lead to new bloodshed in the war-torn country.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov and Kerry discussed prospects of the Syrian peace process in light of the Russia-Turkey-Iran meeting in Moscow on December 20.

"Lavrov stressed that a US decision to ease restrictions on weapons supplies to Syrian opposition militant groups, including portable air defense systems…could lead to further escalation of tensions in the region and more casualties," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov also said that attempts made by the US administration of outgoing President Barack Obama aimed at deterioration of bilateral relations were unacceptable.

"Speaking about bilateral relations, the Russian minister has again stressed that the line of Barack Obama's administration aimed to deteriorate the grounds for normal cooperation between Russia and the United States in the final period of his tenure is unacceptable," the statement read.

The two ministers had also discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.