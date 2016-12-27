Lavrov Warns Kerry Arms Supplies to Syrian Militants May Lead to New Bloodshed

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in phone talks with US Secretary of State John Kerry warned that US arms deliveries to opposition armed groups in Syria could lead to new bloodshed in the war-torn country.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov and Kerry discussed prospects of the Syrian peace process in light of the Russia-Turkey-Iran meeting in Moscow on December 20.
"Lavrov stressed that a US decision to ease restrictions on weapons supplies to Syrian opposition militant groups, including portable air defense systems…could lead to further escalation of tensions in the region and more casualties," the ministry said in a statement.
"Speaking about bilateral relations, the Russian minister has again stressed that the line of Barack Obama's administration aimed to deteriorate the grounds for normal cooperation between Russia and the United States in the final period of his tenure is unacceptable," the statement read.
The two ministers had also discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Bloodshed meaning this time it will be US ground troops and USAF pilots.

["Speaking about bilateral relations, the Russian minister has again stressed that the line of Barack Obama's administration aimed to deteriorate the grounds for normal cooperation between Russia and the United States in the final period of his tenure is unacceptable."]

What an absolute grub Kerry has turned out to be. The Americans really are a traitorous lot. Even with the fall of Aleppo they are still about the business of destabilizing the middle east and furthering their grubby agenda. The fall of the empire can't come fast enough and I for one, really do hope the main protagonists are called to account and tried for war crimes. Obama, Bush, Cheney, Soros, Murdoch, Clintons 1 & 2 and Rothschild are a degenerate lot and all belong behind bars.

Fumigating the US Network News Media from alien political influences
USA it's your decision to endanger your servicemen.
The us army has a choice to stand down from needless deaths for corrupt politicians.
And what was Kerry's response to that?
and breaking up the US corporate media monopolies would also help.